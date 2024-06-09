Francis will start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis will make his first start since being activated from the 15-day IL on Tuesday. The 28-year-old surrendered four runs and tossed 57 pitches in long relief Tuesday and has yielded 12 runs over 8.1 innings during his only two starts this season. However, he'll have the luxury of facing an Athletics lineup that is scoring just 3.6 runs per game in 2024.