Francis (2-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out one over three innings of work.

All seven runs allowed by Francis came via the home run ball. He gave up five home runs, four of them were solos and then Wilyer Abreu poured more salt in the wound with a three-run blast before Francis got through the third inning. Francis has now allowed 11 home runs this season, which is the most in baseball, and has just three strikeouts over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound in a home start against the Guardians this weekend.