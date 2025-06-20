Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Temporarily shut down from throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Francis (shoulder) received a cortisone shot recently and will be shut down from throwing for "a few more days," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Francis was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement and has yet to resume throwing after receiving a cortisone shot. Without a timetable for return, Francis' recovery will likely stretch into July.
