Francis was traded from the Brewers to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for Rowdy Tellez, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis spent the final month of the 2020 campaign at the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton, and he was promoted to Triple-A Nashville in 2021. The right-hander made seven starts with the Triple-A club and posted a 3.49 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 38.2 innings. He'll likely report to Triple-A Buffalo going forward but could be considered for a major-league roster spot at some point in the second half of 2021.