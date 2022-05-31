Zimmer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
Zimmer will be back on the bench after he started the final two games of the Blue Jays' weekend series with the Angels and went 0-for-4 with a walk. The 29-year-old is slashing a lowly .118/.182/.235 on the season and will likely be limited to a fifth outfielder role while all of George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel and Ramiel Tapia are healthy and available.
