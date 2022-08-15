Zimmer was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Zimmer will now either report to Triple-A Buffalo, get claimed by another team or be released outright. The outfielder has struggled to a .105/.209/.237 slashline this year over 87 at-bats in 77 games with Toronto and will likely receive little interest from other teams.
