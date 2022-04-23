Zimmer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

He went back-to-back with Santiago Espinal in the fifth inning off Justin Verlander to erase a 3-1 deficit, as Zimmer's first hit as a Blue Jay just barely reached the Crawford Boxes in left field. The former Cleveland outfielder is picking up starts in center field while George Springer is nursing a forearm bruise after being hit by a pitch, but once Springer is ready to return, Zimmer will find himself back on the bench.

More News