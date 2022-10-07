Zimmer wasn't included on the Blue Jays' roster for the AL Wild Card Series versus the Mariners, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer will join the Blue Jays' taxi squad ahead of the series with the Mariners as Toronto opted to keep just four outfielders for the wild-card round. The 29-year-old struggled to an anemic .124 batting average over 105 at-bats this season, making him an unlikely option at the plate moving forward if the Blue Jays' advance further in the postseason.