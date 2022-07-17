Zimmer will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

With George Springer resting in the Blue Jays' final game before the All-Star break, Zimmer will replace him in the outfield for what will be his first start since July 7 and his fifth overall since the beginning of June. Zimmer will see occasional use as as pinch-runner or late-inning defensive replacement, but his opportunities to enter the lineup will be few and far between while Toronto is at full strength in the outfield.