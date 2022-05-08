Zimmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Zimmer had started in three of the Blue Jays' past four games, but the recent return of Teoscar Hernandez from the 10-day injured list likely closes the door on any hope Zimmer had of moving into a near-everyday role. Since being acquired from the Guardians in early April, Zimmer has produced a woeful .075/.119/.150 slash line across 42 plate appearances with Toronto.