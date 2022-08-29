The Blue Jays claimed Zimmer off waivers from the Phillies on Monday.
After he was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday, Zimmer will return to the Blue Jays, who DFA'd him earlier in the month. The outfielder doesn't provide much from the plate, but he's proven to be a reliable defensive option. Since he doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, Zimmer will need to be added to the Blue Jays' active roster.
