Zimmer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.
Facing his former organization, Zimmer hit ninth and got the start in center field while George Springer was getting a breather. The steal was Zimmer's first of the season, and while he's been seeing semi-regular action recently, the 29-year-old has gone just 2-for-20 over his last seven starts. With Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) almost ready to be activated, Zimmer's playing time and potentially even his roster spot are in jeopardy.
