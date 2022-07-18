The Blue Jays have selected Barriera with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Barriera, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prep southpaw from Florida, has an impressive blend of athleticism and stuff. His left-handed delivery is very smooth, which gives evaluators confidence he will be a strike thrower in pro ball. He has three above-average pitches that could all become plus offerings with pro instruction, so there's not much to complain about other than his distant ETA (turns 19 in March). Barriera shut himself down this spring after pitching well enough to secure a spot in the first round.