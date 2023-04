Belt went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Yankees.

Belt extended Toronto's lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer off Domingo German in the sixth and added to the lead with a two-run double in the eighth. The veteran first baseman had just three extra-base hits (all doubles) and one RBI heading into Friday's contest, and he's still slashing just .186/.255/349 though 12 games (47 plate appearances).