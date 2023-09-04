Belt is being kept away from the Blue Jays on Monday because of a stomach virus, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Belt has missed time with a back issue recently, but it would appear the stomach virus is the main reason for his absence from the lineup for a second straight day. Consider him day-to-day. Vladimir Guerrero is at designated hitter and Spencer Horwitz is playing first base Monday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Out with back injury•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Back at DH on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Could pinch hit Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Doesn't expect to be out long•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Experiencing back spasms•