Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

His eighth-inning shot off Michael Fulmer was too little, too late for Toronto. Belt has hit safely in six straight games and eight of nine to begin August, batting .353 (12-for-34) on the month with three of his 11 homers on the season along with four doubles, five RBI and nine runs.