Belt went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.

He took Logan Gilbert deep in the fifth inning, a rare display of power from the 35-year-old this season, In 19 games since his late June return from a hamstring injury, Belt is slashing .222/.359/.413 with three of his seven homers and seven of his 23 RBI on the year.