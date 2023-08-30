Belt (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, but manager John Schneider didn't rule out Belt being available as a pinch hitter, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Given that back troubles are nothing new for Belt, the Blue Jays will most likely stay away from him if they can help it. The 35-year-old is optimistic that he'll be able to avoid the 10-day injured list and return to the lineup in short order, and he should benefit from the Blue Jays having off Thursday before opening a three-game series in Colorado on Friday.