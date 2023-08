Belt went 2-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Belt blasted a two-run home run in the third of Reds starter Hunter Greene, then got to him again by belting a solo shot in the fourth. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for Belt who's up to 13 home runs in his inaugural season with the Blue Jays. Following a slow start in the power department, the long-time former Giant now has nine dingers since the calendar flipped to July.