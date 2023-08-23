Belt went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over the Orioles.

Belt led off the 10th inning with a two-run shot off Mike Baumann, putting the Blue Jays ahead 5-3 in an eventual three-run win. The homer was Belt's third in his last two games. Since the start of August, he's batting .321 (18-for-56) with six home runs and a 1.155 OPS across 16 games. Overall, Belt's slash line is up to a solid .255/.372/.473 with 14 homers, 45 runs scored and 36 RBI in 352 plate appearances this season.