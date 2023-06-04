Belt went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Mets.
After striking out in his first three at-bats, Belt came through with a two-run shot off Dominic Leone in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a 6-4 lead. It's Belt's third homer of the season and his first since May 10. While he hasn't hit for much power, Belt's been swinging the bat well after a cold start to the season -- he's batting .342 (25-for-73) over his last 25 games. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .259/.379/.415 with 14 RBI and 16 runs scored through 161 plate appearances this season.