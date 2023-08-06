Belt went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

He got the Jays on the board with a third-inning solo shot off Nick Pivetta over the Green Monster in left-center field. Belt has three multi-hit performances in his last four games, rapping out two doubles and two homers among his six hits, and since the All-Star break he's slashing .263/.368/.544 in 68 plate appearances with four of his 10 long balls on the season. He still sees little action against left-handed pitching, although he did collect an RBI single Saturday off Brennan Bernardino, but Belt is finally beginning to give Toronto a consistent DH option against righties -- the job he was signed to do in the offseason.