Belt went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran first baseman filled his usual DH spot and hit fourth behind George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero. Belt has hit cleanup consistently during his spring appearances, going 5-for-18 (.278) with three doubles, and while he hasn't hit any homers or even driven in any runs, that spot in a loaded Blue Jays batting order could provide a significant boost to the 34-year-old's fantasy value if he can keep it. The biggest obstacle to a strong campaign is his ability to stay healthy -- Belt has played more than 112 games only once in the last six seasons.