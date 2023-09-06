Belt (illness) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Oakland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Belt probably wouldn't have started this one, anyway, with lefty JP Sears taking the ball for the Athletics. He's been banged up recently, though, first with a back issue and more recently a stomach virus. The Blue Jays are off Thursday, so Belt will aim to to be back in action Friday when Toronto returns home.