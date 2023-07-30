Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The Angels are bringing another lefty (Tyler Anderson) to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Belt will remain on the bench for the second day in a row. With Belt on the bench, Alejandro Kirk will serve as Toronto's designated hitter.
