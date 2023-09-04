Belt (back) is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Oakland.
Belt has now missed three straight starts and five of the last six games with a nagging back issue. The Blue Jays haven't seemed concerned that it could lead to a stint on the injured list, but the odds that it will increase as his absence lingers. Vladimir Guerrero is at designated hitter and Spencer Horwitz is playing first base Monday.
