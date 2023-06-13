Belt (hamstring) ran on the field at Camden Yards pregame Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Belt is attempting to show the Blue Jays his tight left hamstring is well enough that he doesn't need a stint on the injured list. Ernie Clement is with the Jays in Baltimore, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, presumably as a potential roster replacement for Belt should he need one.