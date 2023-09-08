Belt (illness) isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday against the Royals.
Friday will mark the fifth straight game Belt has missed, as he continues to fight off a stomach virus. Davis Schneider will replace Belt as Toronto's DH, allowing Cavan Biggio to start at third base.
