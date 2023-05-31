site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Removed with stomach ailment
Belt was removed in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a stomach issue, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The Blue Jays have had several players deal with stomach issues in 2023, and unfortunately Belt is the latest. The left-handed hitting veteran should be considered day-to-day at this point.
