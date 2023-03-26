The Blue Jays scratched Belt (illness) from the lineup ahead of Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto's initial lineup listed Belt as its starting first baseman and No. 3 batter, but he'll ultimately take a seat for the second day in a row while he aims to recover from a stomach bug. Provided his symptoms continue to steadily improve in the next few days, Belt should be included on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. He's projected to serve as the Blue Jays' primary designated hitter and cleanup batter versus right-handed pitching to begin the season.