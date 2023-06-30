Belt is not in the lineup Friday versus the Red Sox.
Alejandro Kirk will fill the DH role and bat fifth as the Blue Jays face off against left-hander James Paxton. Belt has gone 3-for-18 (.167) with zero extra-base hit in very limited action this year against southpaws.
