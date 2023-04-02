Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Belt batted sixth as Toronto's designated hitter in the first two games of the season, but he'll head to the bench Sunday with lefty Jordan Montgomery pitching for St. Louis. Alejandro Kirk will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Danny Jansen starts behind the plate.
