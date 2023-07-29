Belt isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Southpaw Reid Detmers will start on the mound for Los Angeles, meaning Belt will remain in the dugout for the start of Saturday's game. Danny Jansen will instead serve as Toronto's DH while Alejandro Kirk starts behind the plate and bats seventh.
