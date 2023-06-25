Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Belt went 3-for-11 with an RBI and a run in three games since returning from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Oakland. George Springer will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Cavan Biggio receives a start in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Back from IL, starting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Runs and hits Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Lands on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Put through running drills pregame•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Not dealing with structural damage•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Out with hamstring injury•