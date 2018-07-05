Cumpton signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Cumpton was most recently with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on the independent Atlantic League, where he had posted a 1.09 ERA over his last five starts. He'll report to Triple-A Buffalo and could start or work in long relief for the affiliate as he aims to earn his way back to the big leagues for the first time since 2014, when he was a member of the Pirates organization.

