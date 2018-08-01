Cumpton was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Cumpton signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays in early July after a stint with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic league, and since posted a 5.63 ERA over six appearances (three starts) at Triple-A. The 29-year-old could make a start for the Blue Jay on Thursday if he isn't needed to pitch in the meantime, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

