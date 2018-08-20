Blue Jays' Brandon Cumpton: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Blue Jays outrighted Cumptom to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
As anticipated, Cumpton went unclaimed when the Blue Jays exposed him to waivers after dropping him from the 40-man roster a few days earlier. He'll remain in the organization as rotation depth in the high minors, but it's not expected that Cumpton will pick up any starts with the big club over the final few weeks of the season.
