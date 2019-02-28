Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Collects first hits of spring
Drury went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
Drury was hitless in his first four at-bats of spring before collecting a single in the second inning Wednesday. He added another base-knock in the sixth frame and proceeded to steal second base. Drury is currently expected to open the season as the Blue Jays' starting third baseman, though he'll likely shift to a reserve role once Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is promoted.
