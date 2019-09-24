Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Connects on homer No. 15
Drury went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 11-10 win over the Orioles in 15 innings.
Drury was making a start at his third position in as many days, this time playing shortstop after previously seeing action at first and third base. With Bo Bichette (concussion) seemingly unlikely to return before the regular season ends Sunday, Drury could enjoy a fairly stable role over the Blue Jays' final five games.
