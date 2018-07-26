Drury (hand) was traded to the Blue Jays alongside Billy McKinney in exchange for J.A. Happ on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Drury is on the move once again after being traded to the Yankees this past offseason. The infielder has had a rocky year up to this point, mostly due to impaired vision that cost him time and his role with the big-league club in early April. Across 18 games with New York, he slashed .176/.263/.275 with seven RBI. He's also currently dealing with a bruised left hand that he suffered during Tuesday's game. Moving forward, he will likely be utilized as a reserve infielder for the Blue Jays.