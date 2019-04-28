Drury went 3-for-3 with a walk and run in a 7-1 victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

The last time the 26-year-old's batting average was above .200 was April 5, but he's back above the Mendoza line thanks to the three-hit day Saturday. Drury is now 9-for-23 (.391) in the last six games. Overall, he is batting .209 with three home runs, five RBI and nine runs in 91 at-bats this season.