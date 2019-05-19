Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Heads to bench
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Drury recently transitioned from a utility role to an everyday gig in right field, replacing the demoted Teoscar Hernandez. The Blue Jays will give Drury a breather in the series finale as fourth outfielder Jonathan Davis enters the lineup as the No. 9 hitter.
