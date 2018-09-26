Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Moved to 60-day DL
Drury (hand) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game.
Though Drury was unlikely to return to the field during the final stretch of the season, this move confirms that his 2018 campaign has come to a close. In a disappointing year, the infielder battled injuries and a months-long demotion, which led to only 26 games played at the major-league level between Toronto and New York. In a corresponding move, Jon Berti had his contract selected from the minors.
