Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup
Drury is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Rockies.
Drury will take a seat for the second straight game despite going 11-for-30 with five doubles and five RBI in his last eight games. Lourdes Gurriel, Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk will start from left to right in the outfield for the fifth straight game.
