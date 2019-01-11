Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Signs with Blue Jays
Drury signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Drury's 2018 season was marred by injury as early in the year he battled migraines before suffering a lingering hand injury, while also being traded from the Yankees to the Blue Jays in July. The 26-year-old flashed solid numbers (.275/.323/.453) with Arizona, in 2015 and 2016, but didn't see much major-league action last year.
