Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

With Vlad Guerrero Jr. finally in the majors, the Jays have moved Drury into a utility role. He got the start in right field Tuesday, the first time he's seen action there since 2016, but shifted to second base after Eric Sogard (illness) left the game. Drury's current form at the plate gives the team plenty of incentive to find ways to get him into the lineup -- he has all five of his homers on the season in the last nine games, hitting .361 (13-for-36) over that stretch.

