Drury (hand) is unlikely to return before the end of the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Drury has been out since Aug. 7 with a fractured left hand. While his chances of returning this season are slim, the 26-year-old is out of his removable brace and is expected to begin a hitting and fielding progression in the near future. The hope is that Drury will enter spring training at full health after a normal offseason.