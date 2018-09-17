Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Unlikely to return this season
Drury (hand) is unlikely to return before the end of the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Drury has been out since Aug. 7 with a fractured left hand. While his chances of returning this season are slim, the 26-year-old is out of his removable brace and is expected to begin a hitting and fielding progression in the near future. The hope is that Drury will enter spring training at full health after a normal offseason.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Set for another follow-up scan•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Bone scan shows good healing•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Set for follow-up appointment•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Lands on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Checks out of starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Day off Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...