The Blue Jays selected Eisert's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Eisert, 26, holds a 6.35 ERA with 14 walks over 22.2 innings at Buffalo in 2024, although he's also struck out 35 batters. The left-handed reliever will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.