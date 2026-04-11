Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Cracks first major-league homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valenzuela went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Blue Jays' 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday.
The Blue Jays rallied from a 4-0 run deficit to take the lead in the fourth inning, highlighted by Valenzuela's first big-league homer. The 25-year-old made his major-league debut this past Sunday against the White Sox and has shared time behind the plate with Tyler Heinemen. That trend should continue for as long as Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is on the injured list, but Valenzuela could earn more starts for himself with strong play over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Officially promoted•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Could get call Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Sent to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Shipped to Toronto•
-
Padres' Brandon Valenzuela: Advances to Double-A•