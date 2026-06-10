Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Hits walk-off single Tuesday

Valenzuela went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Valenzuela failed to reach base safely in his first three plate appearances, but the rookie catcher came up clutch with an RBI single in the ninth that brought the game-winning run home. Valenzuela has been effective at the plate this season and has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with seven RBI, five extra-base hits and four runs scored over his last six games. Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list Friday, but despite having minor-league options, the Blue Jays might keep Valenzuela on the 26-man roster rather than send him down to the minors, though Tyler Heineman does not have any options remaining.